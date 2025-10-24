R-Truth Says John Cena Is Leaving WWE In Good Hands, Names NXT Talent Who Will Step Up

John Cena is in the midst of his farewell retirement tour, culminating on December 13th at "Saturday Night's Main Event." Many superstars have shared their praise of Cena before he wraps up his in-ring career.

One of the only current wrestlers who has even more longevity in the business than Cena is R-Truth, who debuted in WWE in 2000. Truth spoke with Bleacher Report to talk about the future of the wrestling business and how much of an impact Cena has on the future generation of superstars.

"It's gonna excel, man, the wrestling business is only getting better, bigger and better. I think his [Cena's] blueprint has pretty much given the wrestling business a path to go on, almost like having a map, almost having a Siri. He's left a lot of stones for people to uncover, turn over, to learn from," Truth said. "When he was here, he was very giving. He was very knowledgeable; he had no problem telling you what you needed to work on, which is a key in the wrestling business, having a vet or having someone who has that status to give you information."

The conversation further shifted to the future of the business and who from "NXT" Truth has his eye on.

"Man, there's a lot of guys. 'NXT' is full of talent, man. Trick [Williams] is there, Carmelo [Hayes] is up here now, they got Je'Von [Evans], there's so much talent there, man. I don't want to, like, put no names or specific things on people, I like to just watch and let everything blossom and bloom."

In the interview, Truth also discussed his brief return under his real name Ron Killings and why it was so short.

