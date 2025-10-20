WWE's R-Truth Explains Brevity Of Ron Killings Character, Calls It 'A Selfish Move'

It was just four months ago that R-Truth became the biggest story in pro wrestling after his WWE contract expired, only for the promotion to re-sign him just days later after fan uproar. But just when it appeared WWE was set to go all the way in repackaging Truth under his real name, Ron Killings, and with a more serious persona, the character quickly fizzled out. Only a few weeks later, Truth reverted back to his more comedic persona, suggesting plans were scrapped.

But according to Truth during an interview with CBS Sports, nothing went array with the creative plans.

"It went where it was supposed to," Truth said. "Ron Killings created R-Truth. Those hundreds of millions of fans who spoke and up-roared. They wanted R-Truth back. Ron Killings was the rebellious one who spoke up for R-Truth."

At the same time, Truth also seemed to suggest that the character revert was brought on by fans wanting R-Truth more than they wanted Ron Killings. He also implied that John Cena turning back babyface after his heel run played a role.

"Ron Killings has been around for years, but people had never come together in lockstep like that," Truth said. "They did that for R-Truth. You feel me? I wanted Ron Killings to go where he was supposed to go. He made a statement; he had eyes on him. When John Cena came back, R-Truth came back. Ron Killings was the cavalry."

Truth then made a rather shocking statement, stating that, had he continued on with his serious persona, it wouldn't have been right towards the fans, even going as far to say such a decision would've been "selfish."

"I think [Ron Killings] was a selfish-type deal, more of a selfish move," Truth said. "I had more than 100 million views that wanted R-Truth. If numbers are real, that was the power of numbers."