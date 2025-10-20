Karrion Kross Details How 'Dignity & Self Respect' Factor Into Negotiations With WWE

Former WWE wrestler Karrion Kross – now going as Killer Kross on the independent circuit again – infamously parted ways with the promotion two months ago, and initially many fans saw his departure as a work. Kross has since sat down on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," where he and Scarlett Bordeaux spoke on the realities about their releases from WWE, specifically why Kross turned down the deal that they offered him.

"My life story is about a kid in the audience of their shows, growing up wanting to be a part of the show, getting into the show, and writing a book about how he's in the show and now he's telling me that's irrelevant?" Kross recalled while talking about his personal discussions with Triple H. "With a statement like that attached to it, anybody with any sort of like dignity or self-respect is not going to say 'You know what? That sounds like a really good deal to me!" When asked if he or Scarlett are still in contact with WWE, the couple laughed and added that they only speak to some of their former locker mates.

Scarlett then claimed that she spoke to WWE the day after they were both released.

"They were like 'Oh, I'm sure you know what's going on with Kevin?' And I'm like 'Oh you know, you're talking about what happened with him, sure, but what's going on with my contract? You're only talking about him.' And they said 'Uh, well, uh we're going to let your contract lapse,'" she said, claiming she took it in stride and both her and WWE were open to talking again.