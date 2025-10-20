Karrion Kross Details How 'Dignity & Self Respect' Factor Into Negotiations With WWE
Former WWE wrestler Karrion Kross – now going as Killer Kross on the independent circuit again – infamously parted ways with the promotion two months ago, and initially many fans saw his departure as a work. Kross has since sat down on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," where he and Scarlett Bordeaux spoke on the realities about their releases from WWE, specifically why Kross turned down the deal that they offered him.
"My life story is about a kid in the audience of their shows, growing up wanting to be a part of the show, getting into the show, and writing a book about how he's in the show and now he's telling me that's irrelevant?" Kross recalled while talking about his personal discussions with Triple H. "With a statement like that attached to it, anybody with any sort of like dignity or self-respect is not going to say 'You know what? That sounds like a really good deal to me!" When asked if he or Scarlett are still in contact with WWE, the couple laughed and added that they only speak to some of their former locker mates.
Scarlett then claimed that she spoke to WWE the day after they were both released.
"They were like 'Oh, I'm sure you know what's going on with Kevin?' And I'm like 'Oh you know, you're talking about what happened with him, sure, but what's going on with my contract? You're only talking about him.' And they said 'Uh, well, uh we're going to let your contract lapse,'" she said, claiming she took it in stride and both her and WWE were open to talking again.
Karrion Kross claims nothing he said to Triple H changed the veteran's mind on his worth to WWE
The couple also added that WWE officials told them to reach out to Triple H and Nick Khan, and according to Karrion Kross, they were very confused as they were originally told that these decisions came from Triple H.
"At one point, man, I was like... You know, I wanted him to be able to explain to me, whether like for instance, it's the book sales – it's my life story – is that, you know, like, where's that on all of that?" he said, claiming that both the book and their merch sales didn't interest Triple H. "I asked him, like, are our bosses aware of what you're saying? He's like 'Oh yeah, yeah, they're aware of it!'" he added.
Kross placed doubt on whether he was ever close to Triple H, considering the veteran seemed so disinterest in everything he did to build himself up. Scarlett then added that she felt that no matter how much hard work they put into WWE, it doesn't matter because you're only a number.
"It doesn't matter how it's determined, but there's nothing you can do to improve your situation," she said. "It's like getting hired at an office building company where, you know, you're hoping one day that you're going to get that raise and, you know, be in a better position but they say 'No, this is what it's going to be forever. It doesn't matter how hard you work.'"
