WWE Star The Miz Says He Feels 'Everything' At 44

It's wild how time flies, as The Miz is one of the longest tenured wrestlers on the WWE roster. At 44 years of age, Miz has pretty much done it all in WWE.

He started as a reality TV transplant who was bullied and not taken seriously by the rest of the WWE locker room, including a period where he wasn't allowed to change in the men's dressing room. He then defied all expectations and became a mainstay on the main roster, including cashing in the Money in the Bank contract on Randy Orton and headlining WrestleMania 27 with John Cena.

The Miz was a guest on San Francisco 49er tight end and avid wrestling fan George Kittle's podcast, "Kittle Things," and the topic of getting older as a wrestler came up.

"I think now I'm like more towards the end than I am the beginning. Like, I still feel fresh, I still feel good. But I know when I turned 33, that was the first time I could feel, like, a bump. I went, Oh, oh, okay. And now 44, I'm like, you feel everything. You know, you walk, you wake up the next morning, you're like, all right, that was a rough one."

Miz compared it to what Kittle is going through as an aging NFL player who plays a very contact-heavy style.

"You know, it's like a game when you were young, I'll hit everything, I'll take it all out. Now you're like you're getting smarter, right?"

Kittle has become a familiar face at WWE events and recently many WWE stars, such as CM Punk and Bayley, attended the Niners game against the Falcons last Sunday.

