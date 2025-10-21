Backstage Report On Canceled Matches That Were Planned For AEW WrestleDream 2025

AEW WrestleDream 2025 was a pay-per-view that had the wrestling world talking with how much action went down in St. Louis, Missouri, and there could have been even more action given that The Golden Lovers, Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi, were supposed to reunite at the event to take on two members of the Don Callis Family. On a recent episode of "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer touched on this and actually corrected his own mistake from last week where he claimed that Omega and Ibushi would face Josh Alexander and Hechicero, stating that Hechicero was never going to appear as he was booked for a Rev Pro event in England.

"So the deal with the match, it was originally going to be Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi against Mark Davis and Josh Alexander. That was originally going to be the match on this show that ended up not happening because of Kota Ibushi's injury. I had written in the Observer that it was Hechicero (and Alexander) but Hechicero was booked in Wolverhampton, England this weekend...So Hechicero was never booked on this show."

Omega, Davis, and Alexander did manage to make an appearance on the WrestleDream broadcast despite their planned match being canceled. The Don Callis Family came out after the conclusion of the Jurassic Express' victory over The Young Bucks, attacking Luchasaurus and "Jungle" Jack Perry. This prompted Omega to run down and make the save, all while Matt and Nick Jackson stood by and watched their former friends in The Elite fight off the force of Callis and his family. As for Hechicero's trip to England, he had a successful time across the pond as he defeated Chris Ridgeway and Xelhua on both nights of the CMLL and Rev Pro "Fantastica Mania UK" event.

