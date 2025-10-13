Dave Meltzer Reveals AEW Creative Plans For Kota Ibushi Before Injury On Collision

Disaster struck on the latest episode of "AEW Collision," where a spot between Josh Alexander and Kota Ibushi went off the rails, causing both men to fall off the top rope and to the floor. The accident led to Ibushi breaking his femur, forcing the match to end early via countout, changing any potential plans that were set for Ibushi and long-time partner Kenny Omega, who ran out to assist him afterward, and most importantly, sidelining Ibushi for quite awhile.

While it's unclear just how long Ibushi will be on the shelf with an injury, his upcoming plans are known. Reviewing "Collision" on Sunday's "Wrestling Observer Radio," Dave Meltzer revealed that Ibushi was set to be featured on the upcoming WrestleDream PPV this weekend, with him and Omega set to reunite their Golden Lovers tag team.

"They were building to Kenny and Kota against Mark Davis and Alexander," Meltzer said. "He [Davis] was going to get involved [in the Ibushi vs. Alexander match], and then Kenny was going to make the save."

Ibushi's injury would seem to be the second time plans for Omega for WrestleDream show have changed, after a teased match with returning AEW star Andrade was possibly scrapped due to Andrade being booked for a show in Puerto Rico on the same day as the PPV. While it remains to be seen whether Omega will wrestle on WrestleDream or not, he is at least factored into AEW TV this week, as he'll be teaming with old nemesis Jack Perry and Luchasaurus this Wednesday on "Dynamite," taking on Alexander, Davis, and Hechicero. The match will also serve as the in-ring return for Davis, who has been inactive since the spring after suffering a broken foot.

