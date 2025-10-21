John Cena Visits WWE PC, Goes Viral After NXT Superfan Blake Monroe Posts Photo

Although tonight's episode of "WWE NXT" is expected to feature some of the most high profile stars on the brand with the TNA X-Division Title on the line and a contract signing taking place, one of the biggest names in the industry appeared at the Performance Center ahead of this week's show, as John Cena stopped by to offer some advice to WWE's developmental talent.

On Monday afternoon, "NXT" star Blake Monroe, who has openly shared her love for Cena across all her social platforms in the past, posted a photo on X (formerly known as Twitter) with the 17-time World Champion. The post immediately went viral, with the photo nearly reaching one million views under 24 hours.

Other "NXT" stars such as Izzi Dame also shared photos with Cena, and after his visit to the Performance Center, the "Never Seen 17" reflected on having the opportunity to speak with WWE's younger talent on social media.

"Thank you to everyone at the @WWE PC for allowing me to learn from our incredibly gifted future. Staying curious and open minded is a gateway for new knowledge and ideas. Any time I get to spend with the present and future of the business I love challenges the way I see it and I always leave with new perspectives. I can't express how meaningful these visits are for me. Truly grateful."

Thank you to everyone at the @WWE PC for allowing me to learn from our incredibly gifted future. Staying curious and open minded is a gateway for new knowledge and ideas. Any time I get to spend with the present and future of the business I love challenges the way I see it and I... — John Cena (@JohnCena) October 21, 2025

Cena hasn't been seen on WWE television since his iconic matchup with AJ Styles at Crown Jewel earlier this month, which marked the second last premium live event appearance of his career. Cena currently has four dates remaining on his retirement tour, as he will be featured on back-to-back episodes of "WWE Raw" in November, and will be in action for Survivor Series later that month. However, after his final PLE as an in-ring competitor, Cena will compete at Saturday Night's Main Event on December 13, with his final opponent rumored to be former World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER.