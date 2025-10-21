AJ Styles Comments On WWE Crown Jewel TNA Gear, John Cena's Personalized Introduction

John Cena is in the midst of his farewell run in WWE, set to culminate in December at "Saturday Night's Main Event." That goodbye tour made a stop in Australia 10 days ago at Crown Jewel, where Cena faced off with AJ Styles one last time.

Styles did an interview with The Boston Herald, and the interviewer mentioned that Styles was wearing the same gear at Crown Jewel that he was on a famous Pro Wrestling Illustrated magazine cover in 2006, where Styles shared the front page with John Cena.

"For those who remembered that magazine cover, this was for them," said Styles. "That wasn't the same gear I wore. I don't even know where that gear is. I had to get a new set made. Fortunately, my gear-maker researched and made it exactly the way I wore it back in TNA."

The conversation then shifted to the personalized introduction Cena gave Styles before their match at Crown Jewel, giving Styles his flowers for carrying TNA while Cena was first on the rise in WWE.

"It definitely caught me off guard. When I heard 'The definition of Total Nonstop Action, I thought to myself, 'Wait a minute.' He took this from just being about John to making it about John and AJ Styles. It's something he didn't have to do, but that's John. That's just who he is."

Styles has heaped praise on Cena his entire career. It's clear by Cena's actions that the respect has always been mutual between the two future Hall of Famers.

