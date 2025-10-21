Why Former WWE Star Karrion Kross Isn't Open To Bare Knuckle Anymore

Upon further expanding his reasons for not returning to bareknuckle boxing, Karrion Kross expressed that he never felt good while actively competing in the sport. "Almost every single time I knocked somebody out, I always felt bad. Like, 15 minutes later, I felt really bad," he recalled, joking that he can't remember how many people he's knocked out. Scarlett Bordeaux then added how she even urged him on to get back into it upon leaving WWE.

"I was really excited about it, but then you were like: 'You don't understand, like, I wake up in that place every day when I'm in that camp. Like, it's not good for me,'" she recalled.

Kross then admitted that he never managed the aggression he got from bareknuckle boxing well, and that he generally gets obsessive about things he takes on. "If I was going to be in a camp and I was going to be training and competing and doing all that stuff, now this is all I'm watching," he expressed. "Like for me? That's not for me."

Scarlett then pointed out that with bare-knuckle boxing, death is a reality, and oftentimes, you have to weigh your life against your opponent.

"That's not for me. That's for other people that manage that much better," he repeated. "I just respect what they do and I respect what that is, and I don't want to front like that's something that is going to be a thing I'm going to excel at this point in my life."

