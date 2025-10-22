Sol Ruca Replaced In WWE NXT Women's NA Title Match At Halloween Havoc

Sol Ruca made an announcement Tuesday night on "WWE NXT" that she's not medically cleared to compete or defend her Women's North American Championship at Halloween Havoc, but her tag team partner, Zaria, will be stepping up to take her place against Blake Monroe at the premium live event on Saturday.

Ruca, Zaria, and "NXT" General Manager Ava made their way to the ring during the show, after Ruca posted on social media earlier in the day that she would address recent happenings with the WWE Universe. Ruca was wearing a brace on her left knee and walking with a cane. The Women's Speed and North American Champion said that she was unfortunately injured during their Women's Tag Team Championship match against Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss on "WWE SmackDown" on Friday.

Ruca said she doesn't know when she's going to be cleared, she just knows she won't be good for Saturday. Ava asked her about the Speed Championship, and Ruca said they could address that later and continued talking about the importance of the Women's North American title when Monroe's music hit. "The Glamour" said that since she was number one contender, if Ruca couldn't defend the gold, she should be champion.

Zaria told Ruca that she would defend the championship in her honor against Monroe. Ava called it "unconventional," but said she thought it was a great idea, and left the decision up to Ruca. The champion said that she fought hard for the title, but there is no one in the world she trusts more than Zaria, and agreed. Ava made the match official, and it will be Zaria versus Monroe at Halloween Havoc for the Women's NA title.