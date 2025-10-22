WWE Raw Netflix Viewership Report, 10/13/2025

Despite "WWE Raw" not being directly affected by Nielsen's new "Big Data + Panel" measurement that has negatively impacted wrestling ratings across the board, the show's overall viewership has continued to suffer since the beginning of "Monday Night Football." The final two episodes of "Raw" in September were the least watched editions of the show in the Netflix era, and the October 13 installment following Crown Jewel was a very marginal improvement.

According to Wrestlenomics, "Raw" averaged 2,400,000 global views through 7 days and ranked #8 for the week among English language Netflix TV shows. When compared to the week prior, "Raw" improved in the weekly Netflix charts by one spot, while the show's global audience stayed even at 2,400,000 global views. Despite maintaining its viewership from the previous week, the October 13 edition of "Raw" is tied for the third least-watched episode in the Netflix era. However, "Raw" also didn't broadcast during its usual timeslot, as the show began at 8 a.m. EST due to WWE airing live internationally on Netflix from Perth, Australia after Crown Jewel.

When it comes to "Raw's" position on the Netflix's weekly U.S charts, the show remained outside of the top five for the third straight Monday in a row, having ranked sixth last week. That said, the future could be bright for "Raw's" viewership with WWE stacking this past Monday's show with three title matches and a high profile #1 Contendership Battle Royal. However, the program also returned to its usual timeslot, meaning WWE also faced stiff competition against both "Monday Night Football" and the MLB Playoffs.