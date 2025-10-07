WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report 9/29/25

"WWE Raw" ratings and viewership numbers may not be impacted by Nielsen's new method of "Big Data + Panel" measurement, thanks to data provided by Netflix, but there wasn't much good news about the September 29 edition of the red brand, due in part to "Monday Night Football." The episode tied the previous week's viewership numbers as the lowest for the show since its move to Netflix back at the beginning of 2025.

According to Wrestlenomics, using Netflix data, the September 29 episode of "Raw" drew in just 2.3 million viewers across seven days, tied with the September 22 episode of the show. Both shows had 7 PM EST start times and ran against NFL games. The show ranked eighth for the week globally amongst English language shows on the streaming service and ranked seventh domestically, falling from the fourth spot in the United States the previous week.

"Raw" was beat out in the ranking by "Wayward," "Monster: The Ed Gein Story," "House of Guinness," "Love is Blind" season nine, "Black Rabbit," "Wednesday" season two, and the first season of "Dark Winds." According to Netflix, 4.5 million hours of the show were viewed across the week, tying the previous week's low, as well.

The episode of "Raw" saw Rhea Ripley call out Asuka and Kairi Sane, which led to IYO SKY taking the blue mist from "The Empress of Tomorrow." Elsewhere on the show, Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio successfully defended his title against Rusev and Raquel Rodriguez defeated Bayley. The main event saw the return of Roman Reigns to assist his cousins, The Usos, in their tornado tag team match against The Vision's Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.