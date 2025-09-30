WWE Raw Viewership & Ratings Report: 9/22/25

With reports emerging that AEW received strong buy rates for All Out despite heavy competition, it's not a stretch to say that WWE Wrestlepalooza didn't entirely go how the promotion wanted. Still, international viewership for the PLE was said to be strong, and with Brock Lesnar dominating John Cena and CM Punk and AJ Lee picking up a big win over Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, it would seem "WWE Raw" would be set to have its usual strong PPV bump.

Instead, things went in the other direction. Wrestlenomics reports that the September 22 edition of "Raw" had 2.3 million global views over the span of seven days. Not only was this down from September 15, which drew 2.6 million global views, but it would represent the lowest number of views over a week for the red brand since the Netflix deal began back in January. The show was also dealt another low in 4.5 million hours viewed, down nearly a million from 5.3 million hours viewed the week before.

As expected with those numbers, "Raw" was affected in the global Netflix rankings, falling to 8th place after placing 7th the week before. There was no change domestically, with "Raw" placing 4th in the US rankings for the second straight week. The September 22 "Raw" was the second of three episodes to air at 7 p.m., as WWE looked to get a head start for the show against Monday Night Football, which aired the Detroit Lions 38-30 victory over the Baltimore Ravens.

The big story coming out of "Raw" was former Women's World Champion IYO SKY being betrayed by Damage CTRL teammates Asuka and Kairi Sane after they attacked Rhea Ripley. The turn had been a long time coming, as there had been dissension between Asuka and SKY throughout the latter half of the summer.