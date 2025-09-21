WWE Wrestlepalooza: Winners & Losers

With only five Cena appearances left, I think it's safe to say at this point that the retirement tour has been nothing short of an abject disaster. Cena turned heel on a whim with no follow-up plan and turned babyface again the same way; his last WrestleMania main event was universally panned; the matches fans wanted to see against people like CM Punk and Sami Zayn have been marred by interference and the rest of the run has been spent working with the likes of R-Truth, Logan Paul, and now Brock Lesnar, whose return soured the taste of the one Cena retirement match everyone seemed to like. The abrupt babyface turn was at least a sign that WWE recognized the heel character simply wasn't working in the absence of The Rock and Travis Scott, who have both noped out of this entire thing, but they followed it up with the Paul and Lesnar matches, and now with a Lesnar victory.

I think a lot of fans were holding out hope that the Lesnar thing would be mitigated at least somewhat by a clean Cena win and the notion that Lesnar might leave again for a little while after the loss. Instead, Cena got his ass kicked and Lesnar is already teasing Paul Heyman stuff, which is bleak enough before you even consider the horrific possibility of more Cena/Lesnar matches ahead. Beyond the sheer moral nihilism of it all, it's just starting to become apparent that Cena's last run never meant all that much to either him or WWE, which I suppose makes it fitting that it will end on "Saturday Night's Main Event" on Peacock after everyone has switched over to ESPN.