Brock Lesnar Hits Two F-5s On Commentator, Interacts With Paul Heyman On WWE SmackDown

John Cena has gone on-record to say that, despite his fear of Brock Lesnar, he will press on to his match against "The Beast Incarnate" at Wrestlepalooza. That bravery, however, will not stop the former WWE Champion from his attempts to spoil Cena's retirement tour, and on Friday's pre-Wrestlepalooza episode of "WWE SmackDown," Lesnar gave Toledo a taste of Wrestlepalooza's expected carnage when he ran through "SmackDown's" ringside area, leaving a pile of bodies in his wake.

After manhandling Michael Cole and flattening Corey Graves with an F5, an irate Lesnar paced around the ring as Toledo was shocked into silence. Lesnar stomped to one of the ringside cameras and brought it to his flushed face.

"John! I'm coming for you!" Lesnar screeched. "It's D-Day tomorrow, and I'm coming for blood!"

Lesnar took to "SmackDown's" ringside area in his tirade, and after he left WWE's Prime sponsorship display in pieces after, several WWE officials ran to the ring to intercept Lesnar. After scaring off the group of officials, Graves, once again, became the victim of an F5. Lesnar stomped to the backstage area to end the opening segment, only to come face-to-face with The Vision's Bronson Reed, Bron Breakker, and Paul Heyman. Lesnar patted his smiling former advocate, before saying the two "should talk." Heyman nodded silently, and Lesnar walked off without another word.

The Vision will have a heavy presence at Saturday's Wrestlepalooza festivities, as with two tag team matches planned for the faction. Lesnar, who returned to WWE programming at SummerSlam to antagonize his old rival, is set to go against Cena in Indianapolis' main event. While Lesnar has been occupied with Cena on-screen, his off-screen time has been mired with controversy, as he is a named figure in an ongoing lawsuit accusing Vince McMahon of sex trafficking during his tenure as WWE's CEO.