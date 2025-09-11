TKO Executive: WWE Wrestlepalooza Can Be 'Another WrestleMania Or Another SummerSlam'

WWE and TKO appear confident about the upcoming Wrestlepalooza PLE, believing it could rival SummerSlam and WrestleMania.

TKO COO and President Mark Shapiro recently spoke at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia and Technology Conference, where he was optimistic about the new show. Shapiro stated that he hopes the PLE will turn out to be a mega show, similar to two of WWE's biggest events, WrestleMania and SummerSlam

"Hopefully, Wrestlepalooza is a winner and we can bring that back annually. That could be a marketing bonanza for us if we do that right," said Shapiro (via Wrestling Observer). "What we think it can be: another WrestleMania or another SummerSlam."

Wrestlepalooza was originally used by ECW between 1995 and 2000, a play on the music festival name Lollapalooza, before WWE decided to revive the title for the show. Over the last year, WWE has revived a few of its old TV shows and PLEs, two of which are Saturday Night's Main Event, which was brought back in December 2024, while the all-women's Evolution PLE returned earlier this year. Wrestlepalooza carries added significance not only because an old PLE is returning, but also because the show will be the first to air on ESPN since WWE and ESPN signed a deal to broadcast PLEs in the USA.

Wrestlepalooza will briefly go head-to-head with AEW's All Out pay-per-view, which has irked some in AEW, such as Bryan Danielson. The packed show will feature several high-profile matches, including one between old rivals John Cena and Brock Lesnar; AJ Lee's first match in a decade when she teams with husband and WWE star CM Punk against Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins, while WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is also set to return after being away for a month.