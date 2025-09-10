Triple H Confirms Cody Rhodes Will Be Back In Time For Major Upcoming WWE Event

Next weekend, WWE will return to the city of Indianapolis for Wrestlepalooza, streaming live on the ESPN DTC service for the very first time. Also returning is the current Undisputed WWE Champion, per WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque on "The Pat McAfee Show."

Levesque announced that Cody Rhodes will be at Wrestlepalooza, which is scheduled for September 20. WWE fans last saw Rhodes on the August 8 edition of "WWE SmackDown," where Drew McIntyre sent him crashing into the announcers' desk. While off WWE television, Rhodes has been in Australia filming for the new "Street Fighter" film, in which he plays the role of Guile. Joining Rhodes on set is former world champion Roman Reigns, who was seemingly written off of television after suffering at the hands of Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker at WWE Clash In Paris. He stars as Akuma.

Recent reports indicated that Rhodes is slated to face McIntyre at Wrestlepalooza, though WWE has yet to confirm that themselves. This Friday, "The Scottish Warrior" will take on Randy Orton, a close friend of Rhodes', on "SmackDown." Orton recently surprised McIntyre with an RKO, causing their respective tensions to reignite.

As of now, it is unknown if Rhodes will return ahead of Wrestlepalooza to set up his reported match against McIntyre or if the two will simply meet in the ring then. Already announced matches include IYO SKY vs. Stephanie Vaquer for the vacant WWE Women's World Championship, John Cena vs. Brock Lesnar, and The Usos vs. Reed and Breakker.