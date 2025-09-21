WWE Wrestlepalooza: 3 Things We Hated & 3 Things We Loved

I am going to preface this opinion with the larger point of contention when it comes to Brock Lesnar in the year of 2025. Yes, he was named in Janel Grant's sex trafficking lawsuit. He is not a plaintiff, he is not a defendant, he is not an active part of any litigation as it pertains to Janel Grant and WWE.

Now where lines are drawn in terms of morality, like much of this world's affairs, it is naturally and healthily a conversation that should be had; but for the sake of getting this out of the way so, heaven forbid, I can get into why I hated Lesnar's extended squashing of John Cena at Wrestlepalooza strictly based on wrestling, I obviously do not feel like Lesnar is a man to be flaunted around in front of children in the crowd and participating in the show for a litany of reasons not just pertaining to his naming in the suit – and what he is accused of being a participant in. With that out of the way, let's get into the less morally prudent reasons why this was an abysmal way of going about an already abysmal booking.

Cena is now just a few appearances away – based on what he said previously – from retiring from WWE, and in playing his greatest hits (ignoring the heel turn like WWE has since) against a litany of his opponents of yore – and Logan Paul for more incomprehensible reasons – it felt like the Lesnar match would be much more than it was. Logically, if you were to strip back the fact that this is scripted, of course Lesnar would be the victor, but then he also wouldn't be fighting because that would require testing and... UFC 200 was a thing, after all.

All of that is to say, it was a decision to have Lesnar come back for presumably his first and last show for a little while, annihilate Cena from start-to-finish on potentially his penultimate or at the very least third-to-last match. The thing is, the main argument to any reservations over Lesnar being brought back has been, "He's Brock Lesnar, he's a draw, he's a legitimate bada**..." and all of the rest of the superlatives.

So again, Lesnar really didn't have to go over. There was nothing to be gained by putting him over, it doesn't make him more or less Brock Lesnar. He just is. And to have it done in such a gutless, repurposed SummerSlam 2014 style, only added to the feeling that this just didn't need to happen. Lesnar is capable of great matches, that has never ever been the doubt. But this was a sloppy waste of time with zero feeling. You might say it was "good heat," but it's Brock Lesnar. He is more than capable of drawing heat by existing. Don't hurt yourself trying to explain that this was anything but a hollow copy/paste of their previous work, devoid of any of the originality of before, and if you're going to use him just use him better.

Written by Max Everett