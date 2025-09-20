WWE SmackDown 9/19/2025: 3 Things We Hated And 3 Things We Loved

Nia Jax comes out. Jax talks about how she injured Tiffany Stratton and made her miss "NXT: Homecoming." Jax calls Jade Cargill hot (fair enough) but untalented. Stratton comes out and says that Jax is delusional. Cargill goes through some people. Aldis grows 15 more grey hairs before he can make the match official for next week, in Orlando. Congratulations, you're all caught up on all the WWE Women's Championship-related developments for Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown!" Remember when the WWE Women's Championship meant something?

Friday's episode of "SmackDown" might have seen Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss give one of WWE's female titles some screen time with their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship defense against Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre, but the same cannot be said for Stratton and her WWE Women's Championship. Granted, these title matches can't just be conjured out of thin air (unless Nick Aldis says so, but ssh). There needs to be a worthy challenger who is built up over the course of weeks, there needs to be a rightful claim to the gold, there needs to be a spectacular date — like a premium live event — to sell the importance of the title. All of these reasons are *exactly* why the WWE Women's World Championship will be defended on next week's episode of weekly, television programming against two challengers who have both lost to the champion within the past three months.

Are we so serious right now? There is absolutely no reason the WWE Women's Championship should be in the position it's in right now — defended on b-shows and with zero decorum. It's bad enough that this title isn't being defended at Wrestlepalooza (contradictory to reports), but to throw the title defense on a weekly show instead is crazy to me. It's even crazier when the segment that led up to this "match next week" announcement took approximately five minutes.

I don't know what else to say; this decision to put the WWE Women's Championship on the backburner is just so weird. It's like WWE forgets that they have another women's world title other than the one over on "WWE Raw." Is Stratton still injured? That wouldn't explain the fact that she wasn't scheduled for Wrestlepalooza earlier. Can they just not find any viable contenders? Put Green, Zelina Vega, Michin, Giulia — literally anyone against her. Port some women from "WWE NXT" or "Raw!" They don't have to win, but give Stratton something to do. Don't just give Stratton the same opponents over and over again with no build — and if you are, give the segment a little more time to even try to get people to care. Stratton is a draw, but her star power is not enough to hold up the absolute garbage condition of the WWE Women's Championship contender scene.

Congratulations, Orlando. You guys got Disney, mosquitoes, and a Triple Threat for the WWE Women's Championship, featuring the same three women who have been in the title scene for the past three months. Enjoy!

Written by Angeline Phu