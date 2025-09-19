Huge Update On Tiffany Stratton's Status For WWE Wrestlepalooza Ahead Of SmackDown

It could be "Tiffy Time" after all in Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday for Wrestlepalooza after WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton was pulled from another match this week. According to PWInsider Elite, Stratton is backstage at "WWE SmackDown" on Friday and a triple threat match involving Stratton and her gold is expected to be added to the Wrestlepalooza card tonight.

The outlet reported that Stratton will defend the WWE Women's Championship against Nia Jax and Jade Cargill at the premium live event in a match that is expected to be announced on "SmackDown." Stratton was pulled from competing at "WWE NXT Homecoming" this week after her title defense against Cargill on last week's "SmackDown." There was a spot at the end of the match where Stratton hit a moonsault to Cargill on the outside and Stratton possibly might have hit her head on the ground. When Jax came out to beat down the women following the match, she was noticeably careful with Stratton after the referee had checked on her.

Following the title match, Stratton wasn't cleared to compete on "NXT" and was pulled from the triple threat match where she was set to team with Rhea Ripely and Stephanie Vaquer against Fatal Influence. She was replaced by fellow former NXT Women's Champion Lyra Valkyria, and the main roster women got the victory on Tuesday.

The WWE Women's title match would join two other title matches on the card, one for the vacant Women's World Championship between Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY, and Cody Rhodes' defense of the Undisputed WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.