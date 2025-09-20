Tiffany Stratton Set For Next WWE Women's Title Defense (But Not At Wrestlepalooza)

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton will defend her gold in a triple threat match against Jade Cargill and Nia Jax next week on "WWE SmackDown." After reports the match was getting added to the Wrestlepalooza card, it was made official for the next episode of the blue brand on Friday night. The match was set after a Jax promo that almost ended in a brawl when Cargill stormed out to confront her following Stratton coming out for a promo battle.

The news comes after Stratton was pulled from the triple threat match on Tuesday's "WWE NXT Homecoming" after she wasn't cleared to compete following her "SmackDown" title defense against Jade Cargill. According to PWInsider Elite, Stratton is not injured and the plan to move the match from Wrestlepalooza to next week's "SmackDown" was a logistical move so the premium live event wasn't over stacked. Wrestlepalooza has five matches, with the only women's bout being the match between Stephanie Vaquer and IYO SKY for the vacant Women's World Championship.