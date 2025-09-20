Sami Zayn Pins Carmelo Hayes, Wins Fourth WWE US Title Match In 4 Weeks On SmackDown

Sami Zayn's United States Championship Open Challenge series continued on Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown," where Zayn locked up with Miz ally and recent "NXT: Homecoming" match winner Carmelo Hayes. After a tense back-and-forth match between the two men, Zayn ended Hayes' title ambitions with a Blue Thunder Bomb to walk out of Toledo still the United States Champion.

The two in-ring technicians grappled to open the match, with Hayes managing to weather Sami's offense enough to land a Springboard Leg Drop onto the champion. Hayes continued to keep his momentum throughout the match's opening act until a top-rope Axe Handle from Zayn turned the tide in the champion's favor. Some corner-based offense fired up the champion, but even after a Blue Thunder Bomb, Hayes continued to stay in the match. Things nearly ended after Hayes stopped a Helluva Kick attempt in its tracks with a Superkick of his own, but the former NXT Champion failed to capitalize on the pin cover.

The match continued in Hayes' favor, with the blue brand upstart seeming to find his second wind with an apron DDT and Splash combo. Even after following up all his offense with The First 48, however, Zayn continued to stay in the match. Hayes, at his wits end, tried to land Nothing but Net, but Zayn dodged Hayes finisher attempt. Exhausted but resilient, Zayn managed to hoist Hayes up into a Blue Thunder Bomb to score a victory in Ohio.

Carmelo's loss marks Zayn's third successful United States defense, with Hayes joining opponents such as Rey Fenix and John Cena in Zayn's impressive repertoire of defeated US title challengers. Zayn shocked the wrestling world when he dethroned Solo Sikoa for to win the United States Championship for the first time in his career. As of writing, neither Zayn nor Hayes have scheduled appearances for Saturday's Wrestlepalooza festivities.