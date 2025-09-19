WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025 Predictions: Wrestling Inc. Picks The Winners

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

WWE's inaugural Wrestlepalooza event emanates from Indianaplois, Indiana, tomorrow, and it's putting some big names in the spotlight. Retiring former world champion John Cena will face Brock Lesnar in the "Beast Incarnate's" first match in over two years, since his 2023 trilogy with reigning Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes. Rhodes himself is in action, defending his title against the always-dangerous "Scottish Psychopath," Drew McIntyre.

In other championship action, Stephanie Vaquer faces IYO SKY for the WWE Women's World Championship that Naomi vacated when stepping away from action due to her pregnancy. And according to reports, WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton may be in action at Wrestlepalooza — if she can get cleared. That bout could be added to the card on the go-home episode of "WWE SmackDown."

Of course, not every match needs a championship on the line for intrigue; sometimes, wrestlers just have something to settle. Such is the case for a couple of tag team matches, the first of which pits Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker of Seth Rollins' Vision stable against a reunited Jey & Jimmy Uso, who, along with LA Knight, have had their issues with the BronBrons. Rollins himself, will, of course, be in action alongside his wife, Intercontinental Champion Beck Lynch, in a mixed tag match against his nemesis CM Punk and wife AJ Lee, who recently returned to WWE after a decade away.

Here's who the Wrestling Inc. staff thinks will come out on top at WWE Wrestlepalooza!