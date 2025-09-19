Backstage News On Possible Sixth Match Being Added To WWE Wrestlepalooza Card

WWE is gearing up for this weekend's Wrestlepalooza, which is set to be a landmark event due to it being the first PLE to air on ESPN. The promotion has so far announced five matches for the show, and a sixth one could be added, which will likely be a title match.

"Fightful Select" has revealed that there has been talk behind the scenes about WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton defending her title this Saturday, in a triple threat match against Nia Jax and Jade Cargill. The report noted that the trio had wrestled a few triple threat matches during WWE's European tour, while a recent t-shirt promoting the match for Wrestlepalooza also added to the rumors of it happening. However, the biggest stumbling block to this match happening is Stratton's health, as she is reportedly not cleared to wrestle.

Stratton wrestled on last week's "WWE SmackDown," where she faced Cargill, with the match ending in a double countout before Jax attacked both stars. Stratton had defeated Cargill at SummerSlam, while she had defeated Jax at the start of the year to win her first world title.

As of this writing, five matches have been confirmed for Wrestlepalooza, scheduled for September 20, 2025. Old rivals Brock Lesnar and John Cena will face off for the last time on Saturday, a match which was originally meant to main event the show, but it has reportedly been moved to being the opening match. The Usos will team up once again against The Vision's Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker, while The Vision's leader, Seth Rollins, and Becky Lynch will team up to face CM Punk and the returning AJ Lee. Two other title matches are scheduled for the show: one for the WWE Women's World title, which was vacated after Naomi relinquished it and will see Iyo Sky face Stephanie Vaquer, and the other with Cody Rhodes defending his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.