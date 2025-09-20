WWE Wrestlepalooza Main Event Reportedly Confirmed

It was revealed earlier this week that John Cena and Brock Lesnar will officially be kicking off Wrestlepalooza from Indianapolis, Indiana on Saturday, and a new report has revealed the main event of WWE's first premium live event on ESPN's new streaming service. According to WrestleVotes on X (formerly Twitter), sources confirmed Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes' title defense against Drew McIntyre will end the show.

The match was set up last week when Rhodes returned at the end of "WWE SmackDown" to run off McIntyre following "The Scottish Warrior's" match with Randy Orton. Rhodes issued the challenge after McIntyre was the one to write Rhodes off television by sending him through the front of the commentary desk with a Claymore.

Earlier this week, commentator Pat McAfee revealed on "The Pat McAfee Show" on ESPN that Lesnar and Cena will open the show, after it was previously reported that they would be the main event. Wrestlepalooza features five matches as of this writing, including the mixed tag match pitting CM Punk and the newly-returned AJ Lee against World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins and Women's Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch.