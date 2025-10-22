Tony Khan Defends AEW WrestleDream Runtime, Says Tailgate Brawl Is No Longer Pre-Show

Despite AEW WrestleDream impressing from an in-ring standpoint this past weekend, the show received criticism from fans regarding its runtime, with the event ending at 12:30 AM EST and being over five and a half hours long. On the other hand, the promotion also received praise for delivering a solid product despite the amount of injuries on the roster as of late, with top stars like Swerve Strickland and Will Ospreay currently being out of action. Following WrestleDream, AEW President Tony Khan defended the show's runtime on "Z100 New York" due to the event taking place from St. Louis Missouri, and stated that AEW Full Gear will not conclude after midnight on the east coast.

"In the local time, I thought it made sense and here in the local time, we'll definitely be out well before midnight and be out in Eastern time here. So, it's different time zones, but I absolutely loved the WrestleDream show start to finish ... especially with some injuries and some top stars away, I thought this was the absolute best show we were capable of putting on."

Khan stated that WrestleDream is the AEW pay-per-view that he's the most proud of since the pandemic and explained that the lengthy injury list allowed him to be more creative with the card for the show.

"Some of the top wrestling stars were away and I said, I'm going to make this the best possible show and everyone's going to say WrestleDream was the greatest event AEW could put on and it's going to be about the people who are here and they're going to love this event. And that's how I felt at times in the lockdown in the pandemic. If anybody wasn't available, we would be creative. We would come up with the very best shows we could possibly put on."