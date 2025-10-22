WWE Announces New Date For 2026 Money In The Bank PLE In New Orleans

One of WWE's most anticipated events of next year is changing dates. The company announced today that WWE Money in the Bank 2026 will still take place as planned in New Orleans, Louisiana, but on Sunday, September 6. The event was moved back just over one week from the initial announced date, which was Saturday, August 29. Additionally, it was revealed that the event will take place at the Smoothie King Center, home of the NBA's New Orleans Pelicans.

No reason was given publicly for the move, but it's just the latest in a series of changes regarding WWE and New Orleans. WWE WrestleMania 42 was announced to take place in April 2026 in the city, but the promotion later moved WrestleMania to Las Vegas, Nevada, for the second year in a row. As a consolation prize, WWE announced that a future WrestleMania will return to New Orleans, along with next year's Money in the Bank taking place there.

Next year's event will mark the first time Money in the Bank has taken place outside of May, June, or July in its history. WWE has run the event as a PPV or PLE each year since 2010. Prior to that, the Money in the Bank ladder match took place annually at WrestleMania.

Money in the Bank was initially scheduled to take place the same weekend as AEW All In, the rival promotion's biggest event of the year. All In remains scheduled for August 30 and will take place at Wembley Stadium in London, England.