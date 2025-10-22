AEW's Tony Khan Says 2025 Continental Classic Tournament Is Coming To United Kingdom

In 2023, AEW introduced the Continental Classic, which is a round-robin tournament that occurs throughout November and December to crown the AEW Continental Champion. This year will mark the third ever Continental Classic in history, with the finals of the tournament taking place at Worlds End like usual, but it seems like many of the round-robin matchups will take place overseas this time around.

This coming December, AEW is scheduled to debut in the city of Manchester, England, leading company President Tony Khan to confirm in an interview with "Z100 New York" that multiple Continental Classic matches will take place during their tour of the United Kingdom.

"We've been to the UK, we're going back. We're going to debut in Manchester later this year. I'm really excited about that. I'm excited to bring the Continental Classic to Manchester and back to Cardiff which is a great venue for us. But Manchester will be a new city ... next year I think particularly in Europe there can be more opportunities. We're definitely going back to London next year. Everyone knows that. I'm very excited to bring AEW All In back to Wembley Stadium."

Khan also touched on the company returning to Australia next year for AEW Grand Slam, stating that he's excited to bring the Jacksonville-based promotion to more cities in the country. "I'm continued [with] really excitement about going back to Australia and seeing new places in Australia. We had a great debut in Brisbane and I'm excited to go back to Australia and visit more cities over the coming years and also to go tour Europe more extensively."

