AEW's MVP Says This Celeb Wrestler Earned His Respect In WWE

Wrestling promotions bringing in celebrities is nothing new, though the practice looks quite different today than it did years ago. One of the biggest differences is the level of in-ring quality, with performers like Bad Bunny doing a lot to deter any potential doubters. Speaking on his podcast, "Marking Out," AEW star MVP gave his thoughts on celebrities in wrestling and Bad Bunny in particular.

"I went afterwards to Bad Bunny in his locker room and I shook his hand and I hugged him and I told him straight up, 'I'm usually not very fond of outside people coming in here, but you have earned my respect. Not that it matters, not that you care, but you have earned my respect,'" MVP said. "And Bad Bunny was cool as f**k. He said, 'No, it does matter. Thank you, bro.'"

Bad Bunny has so far wrestled three times: in a tag match at WWE WrestleMania 37, in the 2022 Men's Royal Rumble, and in a San Juan Street Fight against Damien Priest at WWE Backlash 2023.

MVP elaborated on his general distaste for celebrities in wrestling, going back to the days when Vince McMahon had regular guest hosts for "WWE Raw." Though MVP understands the benefits from a business standpoint, it was never something he enjoyed dealing with during work. There are some outside stars who put in more work than others, though, even if that means having to memorize an exact sequence of spots.

"With somebody like Jelly Roll, I'm certain that they spent a lot of time working with him," MVP continued. "In that situation, you set up the match and you have everything laid out, like, 'This is what you're doing, and we're going to go over it and over it to make sure you're capable of doing this.'"

Among the best examples of an outside star breaking into wrestling is Andy Kaufman, who had a legendary feud with Jerry Lawler in the early 1980s. MVP recalled picking Lawler's brain about the rivalry, and the AEW star marveled at Kaufman's commitment to maintaining the illusion of reality in pro wrestling.

