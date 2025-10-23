Kazuchika Okada Defends AEW Unified Title As DCF Tensions Remain

Kazuchika Okada is still AEW Unified Champion, despite Bandido's best efforts in their main event match of "AEW Dynamite" on Wednesday. Bandido got the championship match after he was the one to pin Okada after a one-armed 21-plex during their AEW Tag Team Championship match at WrestleDream where Brodido retained over Okada and Konosuke Takeshita.

Bandido initially overpowered Okada to start off the match, until the champion bailed out of the ring. He waited on the floor for Bandido to come around on the outside, and he beat him down in front of Bandido's family, seated at ringside. Okada also targeted Bandido's injured arm throughout the match. Bandido dodged a Rainmaker and hit a suicide dive to Okada back on the outside. He laid out the champion in the middle of the ring and hit a frog splash. Okada was able to battle back and hit a shoulder breaker, but it was Bandido to roll out of the ring to go to the ringside doctor. Okada wasn't having it, and got him back in the ring.

Bandido hit a big backfist to Okada, followed by a 21-plex, but Okada kicked out. The champion got out of the way of another 21-plex and looked for the Rainmaker once again, but Bandido almost had him pinned with a rollup. Bandido hit Okada with a Rainmaker, followed by an X-knee, but Okada dodged another 21-plex and hit his own Rainmaker for the victory.

Following the match, the Don Callis Family came out to celebrate with Okada. One member was missing, however, and during their celebrations, Takeshita's music hit. He and Okada stood staring at each other from the ramp and the ring, with Don Callis and Kyle Fletcher trying to calm Takeshita down.