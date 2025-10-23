Bully Ray Really Liked The 'Simplicity' Of The Finish For This AEW WrestleDream Match

Bully Ray is often critical of most new wrestling, be it in WWE or AEW, but the WWE Hall of Famer was very impressed with the ending to the match between AEW World Champion Hangman Page and Samoa Joe at WrestleDream 2025. On "Busted Open Radio," Bully praised the structure of Hangman's victory over Joe.

"I really liked the simplicity and the powerfulness of the finish. Three...Buckshot Lariats, Japanese style...third one keeps Joe down. Really strong, just hit your finish again and again," Bully exclaimed. The former TNA World Champion felt that the finish was easy to follow and made both men look good. "Perfectly executed."

Bully went on to say what a good "back-and-forth" contest both men had, effusively praising Joe for his effort and ability, which Bully felt has been a constant through the former AEW World Champion's time in ROH, TNA, WWE, and now AEW.

"Joe's really, really good, and Joe's one of those heels...that can really breathe down Hangman Adam Page's neck...Joe is credible," Bully gushed, saying Joe is as good on the mic as he is in the ring. Page is not done with Joe, who attacked Page after the match, turning him and his team, The Opp,s into outright heels.

Joe bounced back quickly from the loss, successfully defending his AEW World Trios Championship alongside Katsuyori Shibata and Powerhouse Hobbs on the "Dynamite" after WrestleDream against The Hurt Syndicate. Joe and company have held the titles since April 16, 2025, when the dethroned the Blackpool Combat Club on a special "Spring Break Thru" edition of "Dynamite."