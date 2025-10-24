Health Update On WWE NXT Star Fallon Henley After Reported Injury

A recent report from the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated that both Fatal Influence stablemates Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley were injured at a live event, with Henley likely being hurt during a double-team segment from Sol Ruca and Zaria. Following up on their report, Bryan Alvarez shared the latest update he's heard about Henley's status during an episode of the "Wrestling Observer Radio."

After praising Tatum Paxley's promo ahead of this weekend's NXT Halloween Havoc, where she'll face Jayne, Alvarez noted that Henley was also a part of the segment. "I guess Fallon's fine now. She got cleared. So, she was involved in a brawl here, which set up a tag team here for the main event," he said. In their previous report about Henley's status, it was stated that the exact nature of her injury was unknown at the time, which could suggest that she only ever suffered a minor injury, as did Jayne, considering she'll be putting the NXT Women's Championship on the line this weekend as well.

While she's not as hurt as reports initially suggested, Henley didn't actually compete during this week's "NXT," but accompanied Jayne and Lainey Reid in a tag team clash against Paxley and Izzi Dame later that night. While the other two members of Fatal Influence competed, Henley simply interfered during the match, specifically distracting the referee to help her faction gain a win over Paxley and Dame. She additionally took part in a post-match attack on Paxley and Dame, but the trio were ultimately fended off by Paxley in the end.

