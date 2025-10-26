D-Von Dudley Shares Thoughts On WWE's Logan Paul, Celebrities In Wrestling

It's been three years since YouTube sensation Logan Paul began his career as a WWE star, having had the opportunity to wrestle talent such as Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins, and being praised as one of the best celebrities to step inside the ropes. Paul has even earned recognition from legends like The Undertaker, and WWE Hall Of Famer D-Von Dudley is the next to join that list, as he credited the former United States Champion for his work in a recent interview with "Videogamer."

"The stuff I've seen, I think he's a true athlete and he takes the game very seriously and my hat goes off to him. Someone who had no experience in doing what we do here, and he's picked it up, he's absorbed it like a sponge. My hat goes off to him."

Despite believing Paul is a gifted star, D-Von claimed that he would've not fit in well during his era, especially in WCW, explaining that many old school wrestlers would've tried to get under his skin and make him crack under pressure because they didn't like outside public figures working in the business. That said, the 53-year-old believes that celebrities and athletes making in-ring appearances is beneficial for the wrestling industry, stating that they often draw more eyes to the product.

"It's definitely a crossover. Their fanbase with ours ... Let's just say like Carl Malone, you know, when he went to WCW with Dennis Rodman. That crossover with the NBA, especially the NBA at that time. So you get somebody who's hot, like Bad Bunny, it's big, it's a crossover. People who wouldn't normally watch wrestling are watching it because of those guys. They're helping to put bums on seats and get ratings up."