During his latest Impaulsive podcast Logan Paul spoke about getting himself prepared to compete at WrestleMania 38.

Paul admitted to not practicing any of the moves a lot because of the impact that they have on the mat.

“I didn’t practice like any of those moves,” he said. “Because that surface is hard, it’s not bouncy, it is not a trampoline, there is no give, it is plywood, it’s wood! Everyone’s like, ‘wrestling is fake,’ no, shut the f**k up. That s**t hurts, I am sore, the left side of my body kills me right now, those are real slams and they hurt. So, you can’t, in practice even, do those moves because you’re going to compromise your body ahead of the match.”

One controversial move that Logan Paul delivered at WWE’s biggest show of the year was Eddie Guerrero’s Three Amigos. The YouTube star admitted that on the second suplex he believes that he got a concussion.

“I had never practiced a suplex like that, I threw both of my legs up and I am f**king airborne. On the second one, bro, my head snapped back,” he revealed. “For sure I go, ‘I just got a concussion.’ I am looking up at the lights of the Dallas Stadium, I am like, ‘no, no, whatever, it’s WrestleMania.’ The adrenaline is crazy, the crowd is going nuts, something about the energy for a wrestling event and a boxing match is so different, wrestling is more fun.”

Paul also spoke about why he thinks WWE brings him in. He believes it is to bridge the gap with mainstream fans. This is something Logan thinks he could do if brought back again.

“The energy was crazy, I got to walk out with this card around my neck and this cool costume, and share the ring with the Mysterios. This is where it’s interesting because I don’t have a WWE fanbase. I think that’s why they like me here,” Paul said. “I believe part of my value comes in bridging the gap between mainstream, and this WWE world. And I can kind of do this a little bit. If I do end up getting more involved, I would love to help bridge that gap with creativity. I think there’s a way to make it some kind of mainstream, viral, cultural phenomenon with WWE.”

Logan Paul may have only had one match, but he believes that he is good at wrestling. For him, that’s because he has been doing stunts and different things for a long time via his YouTube videos.

“I had so much fun last night,” he said. “And also I want to be humble and I will, but I am good at this. I am actually good at this. I realized my whole life I have been throwing my body off of things, I am flexible, I do these fucking stunts. My first video ever posted on YouTube was called Zoosh, after Smosh, Zoosh Stunts.

“It was me and Jake doing stunts in the basement running at each other with exercise balls. We’ve all done it and you hit your friend as hard as you can to fly into the fridge. You jump off the fridge and land on the mat, I’ve been doing it my whole life. When I was doing these moves I was like, ‘oh man, this is fun, and I kind of like it and I am good at it.’”

