D-Von Dudley Reveals Why He Never Joined AEW Despite Multiple Meetings With Tony Khan

When AEW broke onto the scene, the promotion didn't only scoop up some of the younger talent trying to break out of the indies, but also several veterans like Chris Jericho, who would go on to lay the foundations of the promotion. Some, like Mark Henry, took a backstage role, while Billy Gunn felt content to wrestle alongside the next generation instead. Though he didn't wind up signing, according to D-Von Dudley, he was almost one of the veterans synonymous with AEW, as revealed in an interview with VideoGamer.

"I was looking to become a producer. I wasn't looking to become a wrestler. And the only reason why my agent even contacted them was because of the fact that I left WWE and I wanted to still do the agent role," Dudley explained. "But my sons were there at the time and I was gonna try to do anything I could to help my sons out."

The veteran claimed that he told Tony Khan in a meeting that he wasn't going to wrestle, but Khan kept trying to push it, and suggested that he could be a manager or take part in a six-man tag match.

"I said, 'If I do a six-man, let me know right now. I'll be on apron and the boys are gonna do all the work.'"