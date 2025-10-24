Former TNA President Believes It Would Be A Mistake To Crown CM Punk At WWE SNME

CM Punk and Jey Uso are set to compete one for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and while many fans are pulling for the "Second City Saint" to recapture the belt, former TNA President Scott D'Amore believes the outcome should pivot in the opposite direction. During the latest edition of his "D'Amore Drop," he made the case for Uso winning the belt at Saturday Night's Main Event instead.

D'Amore noted that Uso is super over with the audience, but his previous run is the shortest run in the title's recent history – barring both Punk and Drew McIntyre's brief reigns before having the Money in the Bank briefcase cashed in on them. "There's only so long anyone can keep doing the smiling babyface thing," he wrote. "If WWE creative believes Jey still has equity as a main-event talent, pulling the trigger on the long-teased heel turn might be the best thing for him."

"Uso showing zero hesitation in eliminating twin brother Jimmy during Monday's No. 1 Contender Battle Royal was good booking. It showed he's serious about getting his belt back and doesn't care who he has to go through," D'Amore pointed out. "That's a believable and understandable motivation for a turn to the dark side." He additionally praised Uso's elimination of Dominik Mysterio, and how he celebrated before fans could fully take in what he had just done.