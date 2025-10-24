Former TNA President Believes It Would Be A Mistake To Crown CM Punk At WWE SNME
CM Punk and Jey Uso are set to compete one for the vacant WWE World Heavyweight Championship, and while many fans are pulling for the "Second City Saint" to recapture the belt, former TNA President Scott D'Amore believes the outcome should pivot in the opposite direction. During the latest edition of his "D'Amore Drop," he made the case for Uso winning the belt at Saturday Night's Main Event instead.
D'Amore noted that Uso is super over with the audience, but his previous run is the shortest run in the title's recent history – barring both Punk and Drew McIntyre's brief reigns before having the Money in the Bank briefcase cashed in on them. "There's only so long anyone can keep doing the smiling babyface thing," he wrote. "If WWE creative believes Jey still has equity as a main-event talent, pulling the trigger on the long-teased heel turn might be the best thing for him."
"Uso showing zero hesitation in eliminating twin brother Jimmy during Monday's No. 1 Contender Battle Royal was good booking. It showed he's serious about getting his belt back and doesn't care who he has to go through," D'Amore pointed out. "That's a believable and understandable motivation for a turn to the dark side." He additionally praised Uso's elimination of Dominik Mysterio, and how he celebrated before fans could fully take in what he had just done.
Scott D'Amore thinks that a heel Jey Uso with the title would pay-off considerably more
Scott D'Amore believes that everything around the Battle Royal that included Jey Uso has been pointing to a huge heel turn for the former World Heavyweight Champion, that'll have a major payoff for the crowd. "A heel Jey Uso beating Punk for the vacant title next weekend and having a championship run — even a short one — would do far more for him than staying an upper-midcard babyface or reforming another tag team with Jimmy," he explained. Despite this, D'Amore noted that it wouldn't be simple for Uso to just turn heel on his brother, especially as fans seem to cheer for their favorites regardless, like everyone saw with John Cena across his heel turn where he got cheered despite attacking the audience.
D'Amore still touched on the possibility of CM Punk winning instead, and expressed why he thinks it wouldn't be the best decision. "On the other hand, putting the title back on CM Punk at Saturday Night's Main Event isn't what I'd do," he admitted, however. "It would be a pale imitation of his emotional win over Gunther at SummerSlam. Even though WWE is scrambling to fill the Seth Rollins-sized hole, I think Punk should spend more time chasing the belt. There's a bigger, more meaningful moment down the road."
