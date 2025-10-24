Bully Ray Sees A Problem With AEW Star Mercedes Mone's Growing Title Collection

In addition to calling her "The CEO," wrestling fans are also acknowledging Mercedes Mone as a belt collector given her ever-growing stack of championship gold. Recently, Mone's collection got so big that it surpassed Ultimo Dragon's record for the most title belts ever simultaneously held by a professional wrestler. With it, however, also comes a potential problem.

On "Busted Open Radio," WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray questioned whether the independent promotion names attached to many of Mone's titles were truly benefiting from the dynamic. "I love the aesthetic of it. I love the look of it," Ray said. "She's doing that original Ultimo Dragon-type thing. The championships from these other companies don't matter nearly as much as the AEW championships she carries, but do you think it's doing anything for these other independent wrestling championships? Are they getting mentioned?"

Co-host and fellow wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer noted that the AEW commentary and social media teams have been referencing Mone's championship wins, which span across places like Denmark, the United Kingdom, and Canada. In Dreamer's eyes, this action lends a bit more legitimacy to the non-AEW titles. Ray, on the other hand, doesn't seem entirely sold on that being the case.

"I kind of look at it as Tyrus having either the NWA Television Championship or World Heavyweight Championship every night when he was doing Gutfeld," Ray said. "I don't know if it really translated. I mean, it was cool to see the NWA belt."