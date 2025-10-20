AEW's Mercedes Mone Wins 12th Title One Day After Breaking Record At WrestleDream

"Ultimo Mone" Mercedes Mone captured her historic 12th title just one day after breaking Ultimo Dragon's record for most belts held simultaneously with her victory at WrestleDream. Mone captured Winnipeg Pro Wrestling's WPW Women's Championship Sunday night with a victory over Jody Threat at the promotion's Rumble in the Burt 3 event.

According to POST Wrestling, Mone's appearance on Sunday marked the biggest turnout for WPW at the Burton Cummings Theatre in Winnipeg. Over 1,600 people were in attendance to see Mone defeat Threat, with a little help from Ava Lawless, who attacked the TNA star at ringside, allowing Mone to hit the Mone Maker for the victory.

The win came just hours after her WrestleDream victory over Mina Shirakawa for the interim ROH Women's Television Championship. "The CEO" was not initially on the card for the pay-per-view, but issued an open challenge following her successful defense of the CMLL World Women's Championship over Persephone at Arena Mexico on Friday. Mone announced she'd be putting her TBS Championship on the line at WrestleDream, and the day of the event, AEW President Tony Khan announced that the challenger would also put their title on the line, setting up Mone's historic victory as she became "11 Belts Mone."

The nickname only lasted the day with her WPW victory, and now, Mone will go by "12 Belts Mone," just days after she broke Jade Cargill's record to become the longest reigning TBS Champion in AEW history. Following her win at WrestleDream, and after she interrupted the champion's celebration before her own match, Mone called out AEW Women's World Champion Kris Statlander for a match at Full Gear.