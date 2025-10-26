Ricky Saints Beats Trick Williams, Wins First WWE NXT Title Defense At Halloween Havoc

Trick Williams walked into "Halloween Havoc" looking for a treat in the form of a record-tying third "NXT" Championship reign. Current titleholder Ricky Saints, however, only had a bag of tricks for the challenger, as the new champion successfully overcame Williams in a brutal main event.

Saints and Williams' was a slugfest from the opening bell, as Williams quickly overwhelmed the champion with stiff strikes. Williams twice-attempted to coax Saints into a ringside brawl, but the champion returned the fight back into the ring every time. Any early displays of ego and showboating quickly faded as both men quickly delved into deep water, with the challenger and champion trading their taunts for Avalanche Blockbusters and bloody foreheads.

The two men finally found themselves on the outside after unsuccessfully exchanging submissions. Williams managed to finally put Saints through the announce table, but the former champion's Trick Shot was not enough to secure the victory. Saints returned with a vengeance, as he ricocheted off of the middle rope to deliver a gruesome Clothesline to Williams.

Williams attempted to make his three-time NXT Championship dreams into a reality as he hoisted Saints into a Fireman's carry, but Saints met him with a Stunner counter. Williams' title campaign slipped through his fingers shortly thereafter, as Saints followed up his offense with a Spear and a Tornado DDT to secure the win. As Saints celebrated his first successful NXT Championship defense, Williams looked on from the ringside floor, devastated.

Saints is now set to continue his "NXT" Championship reign, which currently measures at 29 days and counting. Saints scored "NXT's" grand prize after taking a victory over Oba Femi at No Mercy, mere days after Femi was involved in a chaotic title-for-title match involving Williams and the rest of TNA's roster. As of writing, no new challengers have stepped up for Saints' title.