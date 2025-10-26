Hangman Page To Defend AEW World Title At Full Gear Against Dynamite Four-Way Winner

Fresh off of defending the AEW Men's World Championship against Samoa Joe at AEW WrestleDream 2025, Hangman Adam Page will find out this Wednesday on the Fright Night edition of "AEW Dynamite" who he will be facing at the upcoming Full Gear pay-per-view on November 22.

FRIGHT NIGHT #AEWDynamite

8pm ET/7pm CT

THIS WEDNESDAY, 10/29 Fright Night 4-Way Fight@FightBobby vs @KingRicochet vs @SamoaJoe vs @730HOOK It will be a 4-Way Fight for a shot at the World Title vs Hangman at #AEWFullGear!

Don't miss Fright Night Dynamite

THIS WEDNESDAY NIGHT! pic.twitter.com/UU8LusHp0W — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 26, 2025

It was officially announced during the October 25 episode of "AEW Collision" that a "Fright Night Fight" will take place this Wednesday, which will feature Bobby Lashley, Hook, Ricochet, and the aforementioned Samoa Joe facing off to see who will challenge Page for the AEW Men's World Championship at the company's next pay-per-view in Newark, New Jersey.

Page has already promised to ruin Joe's life for what he did to him after their match at WrestleDream, with Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata all turning on the champion despite everything they did to help Page conquer the Death Riders earlier on in the year. However, Joe has also made it clear that as long as Page has the AEW Men's World Championship, he will be hot on his tail.

Lashley also crossed paths with Joe this past week on "Dynamite" as The Opps successfully retained their AEW World Trios Championships against The Hurt Syndicate, but Joe secured the victory thanks to the distraction of Ricochet at ringside as he and The Demand have been at war with Lashley and The Hurt Syndicate in recent months. With that said, neither Lashley or Ricochet have held singles gold in AEW, and they will want to change that with a victory on "Dynamite." As for Hook, the only time he challenged for the AEW Men's World Championship was back in January 2024 when Joe held the title, but the two men became friends later that year and formed The Opps with Shibata. Now that Hook has distanced himself from The Opps, he will look to be the wildcard in this high stakes matchup.