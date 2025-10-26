AEW TBS Champ Mercedes Mone To Defend CMLL World Women's Title Next Week On Collision

The Moné train is set to make a stop on an upcoming episode of "AEW Collision," as current CMLL World Women's Champion Mercedes Moné is defend her title against CMLL's Olympia on the November 1 episode of AEW's Saturday show.

Following a victory over Taya Valkyrie on Saturday's pre-taped episode of "Collision," Olympia took to a backstage segment to continue her CMLL title campaign. Olympia bragged about her successful arrival to Moné's home promotion, and laid down her title challenge for the November 1 episode of "Collision." She expressed her intention to "reclaim what belongs to the Amazonians," and flexed to end the segment.

While Moné has yet to issue a response, AEW quickly made the match graphic-official, with the match being advertised on both"Collision's" broadcast and AEW CEO Tony Khan's social media outlets. As of writing, Khan's match announcement post has been viewed over 30,000 times on X (formerly known as Twitter). Fans responded to the match announcement positively, with some netizens expressing their interest in newcomer Olympia while others placed their predictions for an incoming Moné masterclass.

#AEWCollision

8pm ET/7pm CT

NEXT SATURDAY, 11/1 CMLL World Women's Title@MercedesVarnado vs Olympia Olympia confronted Moné in Arena México, and after Olympia's win tonight, she'll collide vs The CEO for the @CMLL_OFICIAL Title

NEXT SATURDAY! Moné vs Olympia

NEXT SATURDAY! pic.twitter.com/Z0Vla6TvfC — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) October 26, 2025

Saturday's upcoming match comes after Olympia challenged Moné for her CMLL World Women's Title on the October 17 episode of "Viernes Espectacular." Moné called out the CMLL women's division following a successful title defense against Persephone, to which Olympia responded with a defiant stare-down against the champion.

Moné became the CMLL World Women's Champion on the June 18 episode of "AEW Grand Slam: Mexico," where she defeated Zeuxis in a hard-hitting contest. Since then, Mone has only defended her CMLL title twice: once against La Catalina at "CMLL Presenta NJPW Fantastica Mania Mexico," and once against Persephone.

Moné's match is currently the only title bout announced for November 1's episode of "Collision," which will run against WWE's "Saturday Night's Main Event."