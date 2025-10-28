CM Punk Reveals Aesthetic Change He Made During First WWE Run That Upset Vince McMahon

It's widely known that former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon liked things done a certain way, while also being wildly temperamental when something was changed or adjusted without his knowledge. This would naturally become a problem when he encountered CM Punk, who was known as someone who marched to the beat of his own drum during his original run with WWE, and didn't mind rubbing his boss the wrong way as long as he got what he wanted. During a recent appearance on GQ's "Actually Me" series, Punk revealed that there was one moment where McMahon was outraged at something Punk did to himself, and that something was dying his hair.

"I did bleach my hair one time in the middle of a run I was on in the Straight Edge Society and all hell broke loose," Punk said. "It turned into a big thing where Vince McMahon was very upset with me and demanded I dyed my hair back, and I refused to do it. It turned into a thing." Ironically, Punk did end up making a very big aesthetic change during his run in the Straight Edge Society as he had his head shaved during his feud with Rey Mysterio in 2010, which led to Punk wrestling under a mask to hide the fact that he was bald.

it has never been confirmed if this had anything to do with McMahon being angry about Punk wanting to take his look in a direction that wasn't approved ahead of time. However, wrestlers had been punished in more public and more bizarre ways while McMahon was in charge of WWE, and given the various "Vinceisms" that the former Chairman of WWE had, shaving Punk bald could very well have been a message from the boss himself.

