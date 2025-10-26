Former TNA President Warns That WWE NXT Cutting Wes Lee 'Was A Mistake'

Wes Lee's release from WWE has stunned many, as even WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T thought the former WWE NXT North American Champion was safe from the talent relations department's axe. Former TNA President Scott D'Amore has plenty of experience with Lee, who wrestled for TNA as Dezmond Xavier, and was not shy about sharing his thoughts on the release in his "D'Amore Drop" on Yahoo Sports.

"WWE cutting Desmond Xavier (Wes Lee) was a mistake. Watch for him to prove that very soon," D'Amore wrote. Lee's future is not currently known, as TNA's partnership with WWE makes him unlikely to land there right away, but former WWE stars like Matt Cardona and Santino Marella have returned to WWE through similar means.

Lee wrestled for TNA while he was also building up his name on the independent scene and in places like "Lucha Underground," until he was signed, alongside his tag partner Zachary Wentz, by WWE in 2020. Wentz was released from WWE in 2022 due to controversial photos and allegations of domestic abuse. Wentz returned to the company in 2024 as part of WWE's partnership with TNA Wrestling, reuniting him with Lee on numerous occasions during the last year of Lee's WWE tenure. Lee was managing the team of Tyriek Igwe and Tyson Dupont, known as High Ryze, before his release earlier this fall. Igwe and Dupont remain with WWE. Dupont posted an emotional message to social media after learning of Lee's release, referring to Lee as an inspiration.