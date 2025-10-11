WWE NXT Talent Tyson DuPont Reacts To Wes Lee's Release

This past Friday, it was reported that another wave of departures in WWE were made to talents within the extended developmental programs, as well as "WWE Evolve" and "WWE NXT." One of the names released from the latter promotion was the former two-time NXT Tag Team and one-time Men's North American Champion, Wes Lee.

Still reeling from that's transpired, "NXT" star, "The Brick" Tyson DuPont, who worked closely with Lee up until his release, shared nothing but positive sentiments about Lee in a post he wrote on X [formerly known as Twitter]. "Man... this one hurts. Wes has always been one of the realest genuine energy, insane talent, and a heart that made everyone around him better. You've inspired a lot of us in and out of that ring. I know this isn't the end for you, it's just the start of another chapter where you'll keep shining. Nothing but love and respect always bro [fingers crossed and red heart emojis]."

Lee, DuPont, and Tyriek Igwe were collectively known as The High Ryze, with Lee acting as its key member and leader. "The Kardiak Kid" first signed with WWE in 2020 with his former Impact Wrestling (before it returned to its TNA Wrestling moniker) tag team partner and stablemate in The Rascalz, Zachary Wentz (formerly known as WWE star, Nash Carter). Wentz would then be released in 2022, following allegations and a disturbing photo of himself posted by his ex-wife, Kimber Lee. Lee's last televised match in "NXT" was held on July 29, where he took a loss to Je'Von Evans. Before joining WWE, Lee worked for Impact, Lucha Underground, Dragon Gate, and other various independent promotions.