Jelly Roll Details Weight Loss Pursuit That Led To WWE SummerSlam 2025 Match

Jelly Roll has discussed his weight loss journey, which ultimately led to him having his first WWE match.

The Grammy-nominated singer said in an interview with "Insight" that he had requested a match from Triple H, who informed him that it could become a reality if he lost weight.

"I'm like, Triple H, I got to do this. I got to take a match, bro. I was like, I'm going to go lose 100 pounds and come back and take a match. For the record, I had a big disconnect between what a 100 pounds was going to feel like and how much I actually needed to lose. That's a whole different story. But I was like, in my mind, you know, I'm all jacked up on Mountain Dew. I'm like, dude, I'm coming back. We're going to do this, man. And what I love about Triple H is he's very direct. He's serious, but he's sincere," he said. "He shook my hand. He said, 'Brother, you lose that weight. You got a home here.'"

He decided he was going to lose 100 pounds on a whim, and hadn't really calculated if it was an achievable target. The musician put work into shedding the pounds and eventually did it, coming down from 540 pounds to around 285 pounds, which is his present weight.

"I guess in my mind it was like a realistic shot. Like, I should be able to lose 100 pounds in a year. I've already, I've lost — it took me, I lost 50 or 60 lbs in this amount of time. Like, I don't know what I was thinking, Chris. I was just doing screwball math. You know what I mean? I was just gassing myself into it. I was really just shooting my shot."

Jelly Roll stated that his management was not keen to see him wrestle, and they informed him that wrestling would take away money that he was set to make. However, he persisted and got in shape, eventually making his wrestling debut at SummerSlam in August.