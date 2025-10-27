Why Bully Ray Says He Saw Jade Cargill's Turn On WWE SmackDown 'From 2 Miles Away'

Jade Cargill shocked the "WWE SmackDown" crowd when she turned heel on WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton just moments after saving her from a beatdown at the hands of Women's United States Champion Giulia and Kiana James. The turn came after Cargill has failed time and time again to take the title from Stratton, including during a recent triple threat involving Nia Jax. One person who wasn't surprised by Cargill turning bad was WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray, who explained he saw it coming on "Busted Open Radio."

"Saw it from a mile, if not two miles, away," he said. "Just wrestlers' intuition, seeing how Jade was standing in the ring. Her positioning. Her movement. The very profound ways, she was handing over the title, going out of her way to be sugary sweet... 'Hey girl, it's going to be okay.' Yes. I knew it was coming. This is kind of the good and the not-so-good, I don't want to say the bad, because it wasn't bad. But good and not-so-good of the turn, in my eyes."

He explained he thought the turn was good, because it was done in a very "Wrestling 101" manner and it was worked, as it was effective and got the desired response from the crowd. The Hall of Famer said it didn't work, however, because it's something he's seen a million times before. He offered a counter point to his own thinking, though, and went back to his "barometer" for professional wrestling: rock 'n roll, and how KISS didn't need to change anything for decades.

"Don't f*** with it, because that type of heel turn... everything worked as it has always worked, that's why I always say '101,'" he said.

