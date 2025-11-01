The Brutal Match We Ranked Best Shook The WWE Universe

A few years back, Wrestling Inc. came to a consensus agreement on the best WWE matches of all time, and the classic between Bret Hart and Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13 ranked at the top of our list. Taking place during the ascent of Austin's "Stone Cold" persona in early 1997, the match is best remembered for featuring a double-turn, with Hart turning heel while Austin became a fan-favorite.

Though the agreed-upon moment of the double-turn took place after the match, Hart's change in attitude was already well underway. At the same time, it was clear that fans were ready to cheer for Austin despite his own surly attitude, ensuring that the timing was right for one of the most memorable matches in modern pro wrestling history.

The match was booked for the middle of the card, with The Undertaker and Sycho Sid headlining in the main event. UFC star-turned-pro wrestler Ken Shamrock was also involved, serving as the special guest referee for Austin vs. Hart. Technically a submission match, the stipulation didn't prevent either man from getting violent, and Hart immediately began raining punches down on Austin when the bell rang.

They quickly moved from the ring out into the crowd, with momentum swinging back and forth before they eventually made their way between the ropes once again. The already-violent match escalated near its end when "Stone Cold" began bleeding from his forehead. With blood pouring down his face, Austin passed out during a Sharpshooter from Hart, but the Canadian hero didn't stop when the match ended, continuing to assault Austin and marking a turning point in both men's careers.

In addition to the match itself, the aftermath was just as exciting, with Austin's anti-authority rise continuing while Hart adopted an anti-American gimmick that fired up crowds on both the U.S. and Canadian sides of the border. Nearly 30 years removed from when the match took place, it still ranks at or near the top of many lists of favorite matches.