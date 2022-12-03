The 30 Best WWE Matches Of All Time

Any "best of" list is bound to stir up opinions; this one is no different. Before you get out your pitchforks (or perhaps we should say "steel chairs"?), here's our criteria. First, it has to be a great match, not just a great spectacle. So Hogan vs. Andre at WrestleMania III and Undertaker vs. Mankind at King of the Ring 1998 are out. If the match would still be a classic with the sound off, it makes the cut. Second, the match must have historical significance, so no Chris Benoit vs. Eddie Guerrero from Vengeance 2003 and the like. Dave Meltzer may give these matches all the stars, but we're looking for matches that stand the test of time.

Third, there must be a conclusive winner(s), so Shawn Michaels vs. Mankind from Mind Games 1996 and Steve Austin vs. Kurt Angle from SummerSlam 2001 are out. This one hurts, but tough choices must be made. Finally, there are no NXT matches (we can hear you throwing your laptops now). Yes, NXT has produced some of the best matches of the past decade, but it has always been positioned as a developmental promotion for the main roster, thus we chose not to include it and focus entirely on the main roster product. Trust us, putting this list together was tough, and there are bound to be omissions, but these matches truly are the "best of the best," and belong on any all-time list.