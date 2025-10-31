AEW's Tony Khan Praises 'Legendary' WWE Star John Cena, Says They've Never Met

In less than two months, the wrestling world will say goodbye to John Cena as an in-ring performer. Still, with 17 world titles to his name, Cena's wrestling legacy is poised to stay alive for a long time. While appearing on "Z100 New York," AEW President Tony Khan shared his thoughts on Cena's contributions to the professional wrestling industry and beyond.

"John Cena is absolutely a legendary pro wrestler who came into the space and became a huge star very quickly on television because he has so much charisma," Khan said. "He's one of the hardest working people as far as I know in pro wrestling. I've never actually met John Cena. I have a ton of respect for him as a wrestler. He seems like a wonderful person. Everybody I know that's worked with John Cena has only the very best things to say about him. He's known for being the utmost professional.

"I think he's also a very talented actor," Khan continued. "I'm a huge fan of the Peacemaker show on HBO Max. AEW Full Gear is presented by DC. DC being the presenting sponsor, we had a great partnership going with DC. So even though I've never worked with John Cena in any wrestling capacity, we are partners now with DC, so that may be as close as we ever get."

For the majority of his in-ring career, Cena has wrestled under the WWE banner, beginning with a run in its former developmental territory, Ohio Valley Wrestling. Across the next 23 years, he rose to prominence, so much so that he was long considered to be the face of WWE. Currently, Cena is on the final leg of his retirement tour, which will take him to Boston, Massachusetts on the next stop. The final one will emanate from Washington, D.C on December 13 for his last match.

