Jazmyn Nyx Says WWE Stopped Her From Appearing On Hit Reality Series

Back in late September this year, Jazmyn Nyx was kicked out of the Fatal Influence faction by Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley, before being released from WWE entirely. Since then, Nyx has sat down for an interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show," where she looked back at her run with the promotion and listed the opportunities she missed out on by choosing to be a pro wrestler.

"Before 'Jazmyn,' I got reached out by Love Island," she claimed. "And I heard of someone else going on a show and I was like 'Oh, is this something we can do?' and I was under the impression that 'yes, it is' especially if you want to build your brand, like, you know, get followers for your brand?"

However, as Nyx would find out, this wasn't something that WWE allowed despite her thinking it could be something to bolster her following. Nyx further claimed that there were more offers during her time on "NXT," but this time she turned them down herself as she wanted to focus on being a wrestler.

"So, I turned that – kind of – side of the world down, for obviously better opportunities," she added; however, she's since found out that some of the offers she received still stand since turning them down. "I think that was something that I'm happy I didn't go do those opportunities, but I knew I had other opportunities!"