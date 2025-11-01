Jazmyn Nyx Says WWE Stopped Her From Appearing On Hit Reality Series
Back in late September this year, Jazmyn Nyx was kicked out of the Fatal Influence faction by Jacy Jayne and Fallon Henley, before being released from WWE entirely. Since then, Nyx has sat down for an interview on "The Ariel Helwani Show," where she looked back at her run with the promotion and listed the opportunities she missed out on by choosing to be a pro wrestler.
"Before 'Jazmyn,' I got reached out by Love Island," she claimed. "And I heard of someone else going on a show and I was like 'Oh, is this something we can do?' and I was under the impression that 'yes, it is' especially if you want to build your brand, like, you know, get followers for your brand?"
However, as Nyx would find out, this wasn't something that WWE allowed despite her thinking it could be something to bolster her following. Nyx further claimed that there were more offers during her time on "NXT," but this time she turned them down herself as she wanted to focus on being a wrestler.
"So, I turned that – kind of – side of the world down, for obviously better opportunities," she added; however, she's since found out that some of the offers she received still stand since turning them down. "I think that was something that I'm happy I didn't go do those opportunities, but I knew I had other opportunities!"
Jazmyn Nyx seems to have several opportunities to stay on television outside of WWE
Jazmyn Nyx further made the claim that there have been all new offers to join reality television shows since her WWE departure and viral video explaining why she left the promotion.
"I'm still kind of in the process of seeing it out and what I want to do, in terms of if I want to go that route or wrestling or both," she explained. "But I'm definitely open to all opportunities."
Nyx was then reminded that "Love Island" is now out of the equation since she has a very public relationship.
"No, in my case, it wouldn't have been a work," she jokingly added after being asked if she thought "Love Island" was a 'work.' "In terms of shows now, I want to go on more challenge-based shows. More, what's it called, like, sports-related?"
She then named MTV's "The Challenge" as one of the kinds of shows she would like to do if she makes her way on screen now.
"I've been in contact with them – that was one of the shows that reached out while I was in WWE and obviously, I was like 'Hey, I can't, I'm Jazmyn Nyx!'" she recalled. Nyx then claimed that four different shows in total reached out to her during her time with WWE, and expressed that her boyfriend's involvement in the reality TV show world has been a contributing factor to her demand.
